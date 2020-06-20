Indian Beekeeper “at home” with 60,000 Bees stuck to his Face says “They are my Best Friends”!!

A swarm of bees can scare the living daylights of anyone, but for 24-year-old Indian beekeeper, Nature MS, bees are more than insects to him, bees are his best friends and In fact, so much so that he lets 60,000 of them cover his whole face!

Born and raised in Kerala, Nature has had a close companionship with bees growing up. At a young age, Nature had a few cool tricks up his sleeve to impress his friends with honeybees.

Nature first learned the art by keeping a queen bee onto his hand. Within minutes, the buzzing creatures covered his arm completely. Of course, he is aware of the fatal bee stings but Nature has held a special bond with his buddies while remaining calm and showing no nervousness as he dealt with them, something he learnt from his father.

-- Advertisement --



“Bees are my best friends and I wished others too can love my friends as I do. I and my father started campaigning about bee protection and the importance of beekeeping,”

It’s a record

If you thought that was all, Nature currently holds the Guinness World Record for the longest duration of having his head submerged with bees.

Nature spent a breath-taking four hours, 10 minutes, and five seconds with bees covering his head, breaking the previously-held record by over three hours.

Fatal Stings

Although for most people a bee sting is painful but otherwise relatively harmless, in people with insect sting allergy, stings may trigger a dangerous anaphylactic reaction that is potentially deadly.