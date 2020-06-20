Greta Thunbergs` Message to the World : Climate Change ‘is as urgent’ as the Coronavirus

Greta Thunberg says the world needs to learn the lessons of coronavirus and treat climate change with a similar urgency that they treated the Pandemic with.

That means the world acting “with necessary force”, the Swedish climate activist said, she went on to say that she doesn’t think any “green recovery plan” will solve the crisis alone and that the world is now passing a “social tipping point” on climate and issues such as Black Lives Matter.

“People are starting to realise that we cannot keep looking away from these things”, says Ms. Thunberg, “we cannot keep sweeping these injustices under the carpet”.

She says lockdown has given her time to relax and reflect away from the public gaze.

Greta Thunberg on Black Lives Matter

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said the Black Lives Matter protests showed society had reached a “tipping point” at which injustices are finally addressed.

“It feels like we have passed some kind of social tipping point where people are starting to realise that we cannot keep looking away from these things,” the 17-year-old said in an interview with the BBC.

“We cannot keep sweeping these things under the carpet, these injustices.”

Thunberg’s interview aired as global capitals braced for another weekend of anti-racism protests in the wake of the death at the hands of a white policeman of the unarmed African American George Floyd

How dare you speech

It was in the UN last year that she delivered her famous “how dare you” speech. “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words”, she told the world leaders gathered in the UN Assembly.

She appeared on the verge of tears as she continued. “People are dying,” she said, “and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?”

She knew it was a “lifetime moment” and decided not to hold anything back, she says now.

“I am going to let my emotions take control and to really make something big out of this because I won’t be able to do this again”.