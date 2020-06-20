German airline Eurowings reopens base in Spain holiday island Mallorca

GERMAN airline Eurowings is reactivating its base in Spain holiday island Mallorca in another good sign for the recovery of the Balearic Island tourism sector.

The airline, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, will be taking off from Mallorca capital Palma next Saturday June 27 with a flight to German city Hannover following a break of some three months due to the Covid-19 crisis.

-- Advertisement --



The company will be operating more than 50 flights a week from Palma, going up to nearly 170 by the end of July, with connections to 16 airports in Germany and Austria.

To begin with Eurowings will operate with two A-320 aircraft stationed at Palma’s Son San Joan airport, going up to three over the summer

“We are very pleased that Eurowings Europe is able to take off again,” commented Eurowings Europe Managing Director Robert Jahn.

He also thanked company employees, who he said had had to “to endure a lot of uncertainty and show staying power in the past weeks.”