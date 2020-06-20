Florida Quickly Becoming the Coronavirus Epicenter in America as Infections Surge

Florida records a record number of coronavirus cases as experts eye possible new epicenter.

A massive surge in new cases in Florida is causing concern for experts monitoring the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

Florida has surpassed its previous record for the number of new coronavirus infections recorded in a day, roughly two weeks after the state moved into the second phase of its reopening plan. The Florida Health Department reported 3,207 new cases on Thursday, marking the largest daily increase since early March, the previous record was on Tuesday, with reports of 2,782 new cases.

As of Thursday, Florida has recorded over a staggering 85,000 cases and at least 3,061 deaths. The recent spike in infections has some experts worried the state could soon become the next major hotspot for the virus.

“Florida has all the makings of the next large epicenter,” scientists at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s PolicyLab wrote in a blog post. “The risk there is the worst it has ever been in our projection.”

There have been over 2 million documented cases of the virus in the U.S., the most of any country in the world, at least 118,000 people nationwide have died so far.

Florida’s ageing Population

The population is particularly vulnerable to the virus as roughly 4 million people who are 65 or older live in Florida, meaning a probable high number of people with underlying health conditions are at high risk of experiencing serious complications due to the virus- and possibly even death.

