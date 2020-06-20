Costa del Sol’s Caminito del Rey Aims to Return to Pre-Pandemic Tourism Levels by September

Malaga’s top tourist attraction Caminito del Rey – the King’s Path – has announced that it aims to return to pre-pandemic levels of 1,100 visitors a day by September.

According to Malaga’s Tourism Costa del Sol President Francisco Salado, the maximum number of visitors currently allowed is 550 people a day, and visits at the moment are limited to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. But from July 7, the site will increase the number of “visiting days” for tourists from Tuesday to Sundays. It will, however, remain closed on Mondays as before for maintenance.

From July 7, the tourist hot spot will allow 100 visitors more, taking the new daily allowance up to 650. In August, the number of visitors allowed will increase to 850 during the first fortnight, and 950 in the latter part of the month. Salado said he hoped that by September, “the site can return to the daily limit of 1,100 visitors”, as was the case pre-pandemic. He assured that strict health hygiene measures, such as disinfection and ensuring distances will continue to be maintained.

El Caminito del Rey is a walkway pinned along the steep walls of a narrow gorge in El Chorro, near Ardales in the province of Malaga, and it is a popular tourism route for both national and international visitors. According to Salado, “El Caminito is one of Costa del Sol’s key attractions, which is contributing to the tourism recovery in Malaga, particularly giving a much-needed boost to local hotels and hospitality businesses in the nearby towns of Álora and Ardales. The attraction has been reopened since June 12, as reported.