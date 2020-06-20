Coronavirus Pandemic Accelerating, Warns WHO Chief

The global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, warned World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The world generated over 150,000 new cases on Thursday – the highest in a single day,” confirmed WHO’s Director General. “Almost half of the cases reported were from the Americas.” The world is in a “new and dangerous phase … the virus is still spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible”, he added.

The US remains the country with the most number of cases and deaths, followed by Brazil. The US has registered 2,297,190 Covid-19 cases to date and around 121,407 deaths from the disease, according to Worldometer. Brazil has now registered around 1,038,568 cases to date. The country’s death toll from the disease now stands at around 49,090. Brazil continues to be the second country in the world with the most number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities from the disease, after the US, as reported.

In addition, Peru has diagnosed 247,925 people with coronavirus – and is now reported to be the seventh country in the world with the most cases after Spain. The pandemic is also growing in other South American countries, such as Colombia and Honduras.