Canadian scientists identify conjunctivitis as a major symptom of C0vid-19

Canadian scientists have identified conjunctivitis as a major symptom of coronavirus.

COUGH, fever, and shortness of breath are common symptoms of the killer virus, but researchers at the University of Alberta have now discovered that conjunctivitis and dry eye can also be primary symptoms.

The findings come after a recent case study involving an Edmonton woman published in the Canadian Journal of Ophthalmology.

In March, a 29-year-old woman arrived at the Royal Alexandra Hospital Eye Institute in Alberta with a severe case of conjunctivitis and minimal respiratory symptoms.

After the patient underwent days of treatment with very little improvement in her condition, and after it was determined that the woman had recently returned home from Asia, a doctor ordered a coronavirus test, which came back positive.

Researcher Carlos Solarte, said what was interesting in this particular case was that the main indicator of the virus was “not a respiratory symptom, but the eye”.

He said “there was no fever or cough, so we were not led to suspect Covid-19 at first. We didn’t know that it could be presented mainly in the eye and not in the lungs”.

According to Solarte, academic studies at the beginning of the pandemic identified conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, as a secondary symptom in about 10 to 15 per cent of coronavirus cases.

Since then, scientists have gained a better understanding of how the virus can be transmitted through and affect the body’s mucous membrane system, of which the conjunctiva, the clear, thin membrane that covers the front surface of the eye, is an extension.

“The patient, in this case, recovered well and without problems, but several of the residents and staff who were in close contact with the patient had to be quarantined. Fortunately, none of those who were involved in his care also tested positive,” he added.