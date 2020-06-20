BREAKING NEWS: Terror Incident in Reading- Two People Stabbed

Police have arrested one man believed to be involved in a terror incident in Reading, Berkshire.

At least two people have been rushed to The Royal Berkshire Hospital with stab wounds, a Thames police spokesman said: ” Police attended the scene at around 7.0pm with emergency services and arrested a man on suspicion of terrorist charges.”

“A number of people have sustained injuries and have all been taken to hospital for treatment.”

-- Advertisement --



A source at the scene has said there are now a number of armed officers present and the area has been cordoned off.

PM Boris Johnson has tweeted: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading- my thanks go to the emergency services who were on the scene”.