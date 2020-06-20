Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca will reopen nursery schools from July 1 with 75% capacity

Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca will reopen nursery schools from July 1 with 75 per cent capacity.

A FLEXIBLE and staggered entry and exit schedule has been drawn up and all the health and safety measures established by the Health Department have been put in place, assures the town council.

Councillor for Education, Maite Moreno said that after meeting with management teams “the three municipal nursery schools in Benidorm and the Early Childhood Care Service (SAPI) will resume the activity on July 1.

“Following the instructions of the health authorities and the Generalitat Valenciana for this return to the activity, the ratio of students per classroom is set at 75 per cent. This will mean a maximum of six students in the nursery classrooms of 0 years, nine children in the P1 and 15 children in the nursery classrooms of two years,” he said.

Moreno added that “due to the new ratios, in the event that all the places are filled, priority will be given to returning to the classrooms those children whose two parents are currently working”:

And to ensure that access to the centres is done in a staggered manner, “flexible entry and exit times” will be implemented.

Entry times will be from 8am to 10am hours, and children can leave between 1pm and 3pm, while the canteen service “will be adjusted to the demand”.

Moreno said: “The council is planning the progressive reactivation of educational services, action more necessary than ever if we consider the educational, emotional, physical and psychological effects on children since the closure of schools on March 13.”