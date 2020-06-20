Albert’s in Cabopino welcome diners back with an exciting new menu in a beautiful location

ALBERT’S in Cabopino were finally reopening after closure caused by the recent health crisis so what better time for Euro Weekly News to try the delights of their new menu, and what a choice!

The restaurant is perfectly positioned as you drive down into the port and allows you to take in a beautiful wide view of the water and boats in the marina.

As we approach the open and airy porch dining area the shade is a welcome break from the beating lunchtime sun.

The staff are attentive, not overbearing, they are present and knowledgeable, making us feel at ease and relaxed.

The exciting new menu, features only three of their most popular dishes. What was predominantly known as a bar and grill now has a menu that includes such delights as seared Iberian presa carpaccio with teriyaki glaze and smoked haddock chowder with poached egg. The very popular grill and breakfast menu’s are still an option and I will definitely be returning for breakfast as the Big Texas eggs Benedict sounds mouthwateringly good.

On this occasion, to begin I chose Salt and Pepper Squid where my colleague picked the Pan Seared Atlantic Scallops. The squid was light and crispy and served with a smooth and piquant sweet chilli and miso aioli. The portion was deceivingly large, a good things as they were very tasty. The scallops were cooked to perfection, they melted in your mouth and were presented with expertise and flair.

For our main courses it was Alberts’s Steak and Guinness pie and Duck al’a Albert’s.

Now I am pretty much an expert on pie and mash as it has been my favourite dish since I was a child. I often turn my nose up at a shortcrust pastry over a puff pastry but at Albert’s the shortcrust was buttery, light to bite and I can honestly say the best I have had. The steak was soft and juicy, not one bit too tough and the gravy was perfectly flavoured and not too heavy, especially when spooned over my smooth caramelised onion mash.

The duck was cooked so precisely that the skin was light, crispy and flavoursome where the meat inside was soft and hearty, the chef having used the very best cuts. The pleasure was added to by the perfect balance between it’s natural jus and evenly tart apple shallot jam.

During the main course we noticed the restaurant begin to fill. Word has spread and the warm and friendly staff were welcoming back their regulars and new visitors. Albert’s provides breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. There is a fantastic and inventive cocktail menu, think classy not trashy. The ‘Hubba Bubba’ uses house made bubble gum vodka with diced strawberries and lemon and cranberry, very refreshing.

There is also and impressive menu of healthy juices and smoothies for those keeping a clear head. We were also pleased and surprised to discover that Albert’s is one of the only places we have found that has a selection of bagels on the breakfast menu which we are told is a massive hit with golfers who come to play on the local courses.

To dessert, I have a sweet tooth and everything listed sounds like a dream. The chocolate and salted caramel tart is the winner, without question, and we are helpfully directed towards the ‘Bounty’. The homemade coconut ice cream is even and refreshing and its chocolate sauce topping is perfectly contrasting, it doesn’t last long although again is a sizeable portion.

The tart…it was simply fantastic, heavenly maybe. A light biscuit case filled with chocolate ganache and topped with sturdy but soft, not too fluid salted caramel. It was so good I could have eaten three!

So there it is, a new menu featuring lots of choices that are soon to become diner’s new favourites. Served in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere with perfect prices.

Albert’s is certainly back and from what I saw and tasted it’s going to be there for a long time.