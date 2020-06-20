After the London Eye Spain’s Marbella Council Considers Approving the San Pedro Eye

LOOKING to Malaga and of course London, the Marbella Council has received a request from a private company to set up a huge Ferris wheel on the San Pedro Alcantara Boulevard.

It’s a popular area which exists because of the tunnel which was built several years ago in order to restrict the terrible traffic jams that used to exist in both directions.

Now the Boulevard house an amphitheatre, a number of children’s playgrounds, exercise areas and café/bars so there is plenty of space to allow for the construction of the wheel which is expected to be 50 metres tall and have 30 capsules.

It is likely to cost in the region of €1.5 million and a formal tender is to be issued by the Marbella Council which is in favour of the concept.

There is currently a great deal of free parking either side of the Boulevard but it is generally full, so some decision will be needed as to how to cope with the possible arrival of 240 people every 30 minutes before it opens for business in 2021.