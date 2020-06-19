Woman accused of murdering her disabled ex-cop husband on the Costa Blanca remanded into custody

The woman held in connection with the death of her disabled ex-cop husband on the Costa Blanca has been remanded into custody without bail after her first court appearance in Mislata today.

UNTIL now, Beatriz FC, 41, has been held in police cells after the beaten body of 45-year-old Isaac Guillén was discovered in a shallow grave on Tuesday, June 16, on land in Godelleta she had rented last summer.

Police also recovered the former Local Police officer’s wheelchair and clothes at the scene.

Following a statement from the National Police, the head of Mislata Court of First Instance and Instruction 4 agreed to place the woman in provisional detention without bail as the case continues.

The proceedings, which are confidential, will continue to be conducted by the same court.

In addition, the Office of the Public Prosecutor for Minors has requested closed detention for her 17-year-old son, who was arrested on Thursday, June 18, for his alleged involvement in the murder.

The 45-year-old was found seven months after his family reported him missing.

The police had been investigating the deceased’s disappearance for months and arrested his wife three days after the body was found.

https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2020/06/19/teenage-son-of-woman-accused-of-killing-her-disabled-ex-cop-husband-also-arrested-on-spains-costa-blanca/