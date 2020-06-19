White House Attempts To Stop Publication of Book with Shocking Allegations about Trump by Former US National Security Adviser

The White House is attempting to stop publication of a book, written by former national security adviser John Bolton, containing disturbing allegations against US President Donald Trump.

In the book entitled The Room Where It Happened, Bolton reveals disturbing allegations about US President Donald Trump, such as how he allegedly sought China’s help with re-election. The scathing account of Bolton’s time during his 17-months in the post of National Security Adviser for Trump, claims that the US President prioritised his re-election and his family ahead of the national interest,” as reported. The book is due to go on sale to the public on June 23.

The Trump administration is making a last-minute effort to stop the publication of book. The US Justice Department has filed for an emergency order to block the release of the book “on national security grounds”. The work “contains classified information,” according to the US Justice Department. “This means it contains instances of information that, if disclosed, reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage, or exceptionally grave damage, to the national security of the US.”

Trump has also hit back describing the book as “lies and fake stories”. “Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction,” he added. In a Tweet on Thursday, Trump accused Bolton of trying to get even “for firing him like the sick puppy he is!”

Legal experts believe the White House’s move to halt publication of the book is unlikely to succeed as the US media have already published extracts. Ben Wizner of the American Civil Liberties’ Union also believes that “any bid to halt its release is doomed to fail”. “As usual, the government’s threats have nothing to do with safeguarding national security, and everything to do with avoiding scandal and embarrassment,” he added.