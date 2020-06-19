UPDATE: Police Discover More Information About the Hate Crime Perpetrator in Costa del Sol’s Malaga

The National Police in Malaga has uncovered more information about the perpetrator of the hate crime in Costa del Sol which went viral on social media yesterday.

As reported earlier, the presumed hate crime directed towards the heads of the Spanish Government has made the rounds on social media after a man in Malaga was videoed practising in the shooting range with pictures of the Prime Minister and his colleagues.

Now the police have come forward with more information and have revealed that the shooter is an ex-military man. However, the man currently works as a taxi driver. The shooting range is believed to be located in an industrial area in Malaga.

The National Police continues with their investigations regarding the video which has recently gone viral. This video has also led the State Attorney’s Office to announce that it would be taking the case to the Prosecutor’s Office.