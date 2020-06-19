Special Lunch Treat for Dad and all the Family on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THIS Sunday (June 21), Marbella restaurant La Sala in Puerto Banus is inviting families to join them to celebrate Father’s Day.

You can show your appreciation to your Dad by treating him to a fabulous Sunday Roast with all the trimmings. The menu showcases Roast Sirloin of Beef, Braised Lamb Shank and Baked Sea Bass served with a chilled glass of Champagne to toast his health for just €25 per person.

The afternoon will be brought to life at 2pm by popular singer Peet Rothwell performing songs from the 50’s and 60’s right up to modern day pop classics.

What’s more, La Sala has extended their Happy Hour to last from 2pm to 8pm, where you can enjoy 50 per cent off selected beverages to fully mark the occasion.

In the evening, a LIVE ABBA Tribute on the Terrace will take place from 6pm where you can say Thank you for the Music and enjoy a two-course set menu for just €25 per person as well as appreciate the show.

To book your table for Father’s Day in Marbella or for an evening with ABBA, contact La Sala Puerto Banus by emailing reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or calling 952 814 145.