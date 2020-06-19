Spain’s Andalucia to Welcome Back Bullfighting in New Normal from Monday but with Restrictions

The Junta of Andalucia has announced that it will welcome the return of bullfighting shows in the New Normal from Monday June 22, after the State of Alarm restrictions are lifted on Sunday.

According to Junta de Andalucia’s spokesperson Elías Bendodo, bullfighting will return to the region, albeit with restrictions. Strict health controls include public capacity at bullfighting rings to be limited to 50%, with a distance of one and a half meters between spectators. If safe distances can’t be guaranteed, then masks must be continued to be worn, added Bendodo.

Andalucia’s President Juanma Moreno also provided a glimpse of the other ‘new freedoms’ and changes to the existing rules as the region walks into the ‘New Normal’ next week, which are expected to be approved in the regional parliament later today, as reported.