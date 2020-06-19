Spain’s Andalucia President Announces ‘New Normal’ Freedoms from Sunday – Here’s What to Expect

Andalucia’s territories including the Costa del Sol will enter the ‘New Normal’ on June 21′, with new rules and fewer restrictions thanks to the State of Alarm ending at the weekend.

Andalusia’s President Juanma Moreno has provided a glimpse of the ‘new freedoms’ and changes to the existing rules as the region walks into the New Normal. “On Sunday, we start the challenge of gradually recovering habits that Covid-19 forced us to relinquish,” stated Moreno. For starters, “cinemas, theatres and auditoriums will be able to increase customer occupy to 65% of capacity,” he explained. Other public outdoor shows/entertainment, such as concerts, “will have a now maximum capacity of 1,500 people, so long as security measures are respected”.

Common areas of hotels and tourist accommodation will be able to increase customer access to 50% of total capacity. Up to 60 people can also attend outdoor funerals and 30 in closed spaces. Conferences/exhibitions can invite up to 75 delegates, so long as protection measures are complied with.

-- Advertisement --



Finally, “bars and restaurants can serve up to a maximum capacity of 75% inside establishments, and up to 100% capacity on terraces,” Moreno added. Hospitality venue owners, however, must ensure that the safety distance of a meter and a half between tables is also respected, with a maximum of 25 people per table, as reported.

However, Moreno stressed that the “coronavirus health situation will be reviewed constantly, in case restrictions need to be tightened again, should there be another outbreak of the disease”. He asked Andalucians to remain “cautious and continue to be responsible” as it has been throughout these past months amid the lockdown”.