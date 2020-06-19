Roman artefacts in Murcia will be restored and exhibited

The Roman remains in the courtyard at Monteagudo Visitors’ Centre in Murcia will be restored and made into a museum.
THE first phase of the works will involve recovering the pieces and preserving the site itself so that it can be protected under a 300 sqm pavement, at a cost of almost €85,000, which will take two months.
Excavations carried out in recent years indicate the remains date back to the first quarter of the first century AD, with a main road around which are a series of buildings, the floors of which are perfectly preserved.
The aim of the project is also to recover and restore the protected Roman structures, and exhibit them in the open air.