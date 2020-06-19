Post-state of alarm normal in Spain’s holiday destinations Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca

THE state of alarm in Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, as well as Formentera, will come to an end at midnight on Sunday. But there will still be restrictions in the new normal.

Explaining the main measures which the Balearic Government has established for next Monday June 22 onwards, regional administration spokesperson Pilar Costa said the aim is to “avoid mass gatherings of people” and to find a “balance between health protection and the increase in activities which promote the recovery of social and economic life.”

To begin with wearing face masks is obligatory where it is not possible to stay at least 1.5 metres away from others.

The mask requirement applies to all cultural and sporting events in enclosed spaces and commercial outlets for everyone over the age of six.

Bars, cafes, restaurants, discos, music cafes, beach clubs, fiesta and dance halls all have to close by 2am. Clubs with capacity for more than 300 cannot open at all, and in Ibiza’s West End, Magaluf and Playa de Palma only venues with bars, cafes and restaurants are allowed to open their doors. Dancing is not allowed full stop.

Maximum capacity inside bars, cafes and restaurants becomes 75 per cent, with minimum social distancing of 1.5 metres.

Drinking at bars is only permitted until 10pm, but maximum capacity limits on establishment terraces disappear, and gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed.

Cinema, theatre, circus and show audiences are limited to 75 per cent of capacity and seats are pre-assigned.

Maximum capacity for hotel communal areas is also 75 per cent.

For zoos and aquariums it is 50 per cent.

Fiestas and celebrations will be allowed from the beginning of July, but members of the public will have to be seated and with the usual safe distance between tables.

There can be up to 200 people at an outdoor wedding celebration and 150 indoors, the top capacity 70 per cent.

And on beaches, there should be four square metres per person and maximum group numbers of 25. Local councils can however establish limits on access, capacity and time spent on the beach.

The Balearic government measures are complementary to those established by the State royal decree. The plan can be updated by the Balearic Health department, which will continuously review the measures.