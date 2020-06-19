Passenger health checks at Ibiza and Mallorca ports and airports until month end

HEALTH checks on all passengers travelling on inter-island, national and international flights will continue at Balearic airports after Spain’s state of alarm is lifted at midnight on June 21 until the end of the month.

The health controls will also remain in place at ports in Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera for passengers making sea crossings between the islands or from the mainland.

The Balearic Island government had urged the State to allow the checks to continue as “the best safety guarantee for visitors and island residents”, and “particularly from Monday June 22 when there will be an important increase in movement by air and by sea on having freed movement of traffic, both national and international.”

Balearic Island government health professionals will be in charge of passenger health questionnaires and taking travellers’ temperatures for national and inter-island flights from next Monday.

For international flights, they will, at the request of the Spanish Health Ministry, support Exterior Health personnel.

The ministry asked for the Balearic administration’s collaboration on health checks on international travellers until June 30. From July 1, the national government will take on the responsibility and will determine the extent and conditions of the controls.

The Balearic and Canary Island governments have been the only Spanish regional administrations to impose health checks at its ports and airports since the state of alarm came into force.