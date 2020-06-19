Parents in Spain’s Soria Arrested for Leaving Their 8-Year-Old Son at Home All Day Shouting for Help

The Guardia Civil in San Leonardo de Yagüe, Soria, has arrested the parents of an eight-year-old boy as the alleged perpetrators of abandonment towards a minor after they verified that both parents had gone to work in a nearby town all day and that the little boy was left home alone.

THE events occurred at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 16, when a neighbour from San Leonardo alerted the Guardia Civil that there was a child leaning out of a third-floor window asking for help.

When the police arrived, they verified that the eight-year-old boy was home alone and was asking for help because his mouth and stomach hurt a lot.

The parents, aged 28 and 23, were both working in another town at approximately 40 kilometres from San Leonardo. They had both left the home at 5.30am and were expected to return at 7.00pm.

However, they returned earlier due to the police presence. Both have been arrested for the crimes of abandoning a minor.