No Mask, No Train: Violent Struggle Between Security and Passenger at a Train Station in Spain’s Madrid

A video of a violent struggle between security staff and a train passenger in Spain’s Madrid has gone viral after railway workers tried to stop a man who was not wearing a mask from getting on the train.

THE use of protective face masks is mandatory when using public transport in Spain, as it is considered to be a risky area due to the high concentration of people.

In the video, the guards attempt to forcibly remove the passenger from the train and another passenger steps in to assault him for not wearing a mask.

According to the victim, who is of Moroccan nationality, he refused to wear his mask because he was in the middle of a telephone conversation.

Renfe has noted that the workers filed a complaint against the traveller for assault.

Social media users have critiqued the Renfe workers for allowing this violent struggle and the assault of another passenger towards the victim. Another user is critical of the female security officer and questions where her mask is.