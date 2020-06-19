New school for Huercal-Overa infants and juniors step closer on Spain’s Costa Almeria

A NEW school for Huercal-Overa’s infants and juniors is a step closer to becoming a reality.

The local council has given the green light to allocating a plot in the north of the municipality for a future school at an extraordinary plenary meeting.

-- Advertisement --



Urban Planning councillor Francisco Jose Lopez said a new education centre was much needed.

He made it clear the administration “does not consider viable” a school which is just for infants in order to do away with the pre-fabricated classrooms which are having to be used.

“This will not end crowding”, he said.

“You have to be realistic and see the needs of Huercal-Overa, which is a school which accords with growth.

“Our interest is to have a new infant and junior school.”

The plot in question is an area of 6,800sqm in what the local authority described as “a zone of expansion.”

The move got the votes in favour of the nine members of the government team, recently appointed following a vote of no confidence. All the other councillors abstained.