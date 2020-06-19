National Courier Service in Spain Launches Its First LGBTQ Pride Stamp with a Special Homage to Costa del Sol

Correos, the national courier service in Spain has launched its first-ever LGBTQ stamp in commemoration of Pride month which features a subtle homage to the Costa del Sol.

THE month of June is typically referred to as ‘pride,’ a month in which Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer people celebrate their history and community.

The official Pride Day is celebrated on June 28 and therefore Correos has joined the rest of the world in celebrating this event. The courier service has created a rainbow stamp which resembles the famous LGBTQ flag.

This tribute to the LGBTQ community will also be illustrated with some rainbow mailboxes, vans and post offices.

The bottom of the stamp has ‘Pasaje Begoña (Torremolinos, Malaga)’ written on it, as in 2019 this location in the Costa del Sol was declared a ‘Place of Historical Memory’ due to its significance with the movement for the Rights and Freedoms of the LGBTQ group.