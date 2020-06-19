Month-long makeover of Mar Menor beaches on Spain’s Costa Blanca

The beaches of Mar Menor are being given a major clean-up and algae removed as part of a month-long project.

CARTAGENA Council has increased its workforce by 16 to 130 who will be assigned to the task of tidying up the beaches in the southern area.

A budget of €85,000 has been set aside to hire new staff to maintain the cleaning and maintenance of the beaches until the end of the summer season.

The teams will work under the supervision of a specialised biologist who will ensure that the cleaning procedures comply at all times with environmental requirements.

The council assured that accumulated plant biomass will be removed manually using rakes and tridents to avoid damaging the bottoms.

In addition, maintenance of green areas has been stepped up in Los Nietos, Cabo de Palos and La Manga, where roads in the Las Triolas, Las Salinas area are also being cleaned.