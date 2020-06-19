Madrid’s ‘New Normality’ Will Come with Some Restrictions as Spain’s Capital is Not Ready For Full Freedom

This Friday, Madrid’s government approved a set of measures which will establish some new restrictions as the capital prepares to enter the ‘new normality’.

The regional government in the Community of Madrid previously reported that it would not request entering in Phase 3, as President Ayuso claimed there was no point in doing so because the state of alarm would be finished within the week.

The state of alarm is set to end on midnight on Saturday going into Sunday.

The main regulations which will affect Madrid’s new normality are that all facilities will be capped at 60% capacity until July 6.

After July 6, Madrid can enjoy 75% capacity in areas such as cinemas, theatres, museums, libraries, events, zoos, and inside bars or restaurants. After this date, they can also enjoy a 100% capacity on the terraces.

However, certain activities such as swimming in lakes or freshwater, or ball pits for children to play in will still be prohibited until further notice.