Lights Action Sound heralds a theatre performance and Javea Players are looking for someone to provide their sound effects

POSSIBLY what it takes for Javea Players to put on a performance is not always fully appreciated by the audience.

That includes background noises like a door closing, traffic, a clock chiming, not forgetting the call of the loons in On Golden Pond.

They don’t happen automatically and sometimes they take a little researching.

One of their Sound team has retired, so the Players are looking for a replacement technician.

“Do you have any experience? Would you be interested in learning,” the Players asked.

“Peter Sparks would be happy to how it all works. It’s not onerous and, in fact, can be fun.”

The Players already have a large library of sound effects that are controlled by a laptop during the show. None is required for Masters of the Musical which the Players are putting on between July 27-August 2 so there will be plenty of time to learn before Love Letters on November 16-21.

For more information contact Peter on 678 036 850 or email him on deepetes1@gmail.com

For details about joining Javea Players or booking tickets, see the www.javeaplayers.com website.