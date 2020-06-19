Javea’s Volunteer Firefighters at the ready to fight forest fires and keep watch throughout the summer

THE Balcon al Mar Volunteer Firefighters began their summer fire-watching and fire-prevention duties in Javea’s southern areas.

The group, attached to the Vecinos Hispanofilos Association (IVHS), starts the season with new volunteers as well as improved vehicles together with more equipment and material.

They will now keep a fire watch each night with an operative on call at their headquarters 24 hours a day, ready to mobilise the firefighters when needed.

Javea mayor Jose Chulvi, accompanied by Public Safety councillor Pepa Gisbert recently visited the volunteers to thank them for their “great work” not only in forest fire prevention but also during floods.

Owing to the growing frequency of emergencies resulting from bad weather, the volunteers have acquired specific equipment enabling them to remove fallen branches and trees as well as water pumps and waders for bailing out accumulated water.