Javea Town Hall reveals beaches plan with quotas for safe use of Arenal, Granadella and Portitxol

JAVEA Town Hall is limiting the number of people on its beaches this summer.

Totals for Javea’s principal beaches have been based on their dimensions, Beaches councillor Toni Miragal revealed. Assuming that each person occupies four square metres of sand, a maximum of 2,000 will be allowed on the Arenal beach, he said.

-- Advertisement --



The Grava beach will hold 225 people, with 200 on Granadella and 150 on the Portitxol-Barraca beach.

There are no plans for a reservations system and beaches occupation will be based on time of arrival, controlled by the security guards engaged by the town hall.

As in previous years, barriers give access to Granadella and Portitxol but beachgoers visiting bars and restaurants will be allowed through even when the beaches are full if there are sufficient parking spaces.

There will be no trenet tourist train down to the Granadella as the limited number of beachgoers means that there should be no parking problems Miragall said.

He stressed that these quotas could be modified once the town hall sees how occupation evolves or according to directives from the Health authorities.