Illegal Party Shut Down by Police in Costa del Sol After a Chiringuito in Malaga Takes No Notice of Social Distancing Measures

Over 300 people were evacuated by the police in Costa del Sol for attending an illegal party in a chiringuito in Malaga.

NOT only did the beach bar disregard many of the mandatory Covid-19 health and safety regulations but they also had a large influx of customers which surpassed the maximum capacity allowed by four times.

The Local Police in Malaga was informed of the event at around 11.00pm after they received several calls about a large party on La Araña beach, on Calle Escritor Alacron Bonel.

The maximum capacity allowed in the establishment is of around 70 people, however, their party had at least four times the allowed amount.

They took no notice of social distancing measures and even the staff were not wearing face masks.

The music was blasting and they had a DJ playing on some decks, which is another thing they did not have a licence for.

The promoters said the party had “gotten out of hand” and that it was meant to be a gastronomic tasting menu.