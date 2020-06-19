Holidaymakers in the UK delighted as Hotel chain reopens across Spain

RIU will reopen 15 Spanish hotels before the first week of July, including in the Canaries and Balearics.

RIU is slowly restarting its operations globally, with 50 hotels across 15 countries either open or ready to resume operations.

This coincides with the Spanish government who are opening the country to a limited number of countries for tourism on June 21, and further plans to reopen the country to more tourists on July 1.

-- Advertisement --



The first 15 RIU hotels to reopen are situated in Madrid, Majorca, Fomenzer, Cadiz, Malaga, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote.

RIU Bravo and Riu Concordia in Palma will be first, with RIU working with TUI and the Balearic government to support the island’s safe tourism test which got under way on Monday June 15.

In the Canaries, the first hotel to welcome back guests will be RIU Gran Canaria on June 19; two of the chain’s hotels in Andalucia, RIU Chiclana and RIU Costa del Sol, as well as RIU La Mola in Playa de Migjorn on Formentera, will open the same day.

RIU Palace Meloneras in Gran Canaria and RIU Palace Tres in Fuerteventura will follow on June 26; RIU Calypso Hotel (Fuerteventura) and RIU Paraiso Lanzarote on July 1; and RIU Palaca Tenerife on July 2.

RIU Palace Palmeras (Gran Canaria), RIU Arecas (Tenerife) and Riu Nautilus (Torremolinos) will follow ‘shortly after.’