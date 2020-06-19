Heartbreaking News as Dogs in Spain Abandoned at Shocking Rates During the De-Escalation Phase

This Thursday, The Royal Canine Society of Spain (RSCE) reported that the abandonment of dogs in the country has increased by 25 per cent since the start of the de-escalation period.

SPAIN is one of the worst countries in Europe regarding the abandonment of pets, as each year 140,000 cats and dogs are left on the streets.

The RSCE communicated that at the end of May about 2,000 dogs were abandoned in Spain. This period coincides with the first two weeks of the de-escalation plan as well as the emergence of summer and the end of the State of Alarm.

The RSCE warned of a 50 per cent rise in the demand for puppies amid a pandemic, that is, “about 5,000 dogs who, in many cases, were instrumentalised as a means of going for a walk, entertaining children or creating a greater bond by having more time to be together.” These puppies are now likely to have been abandoned to fend for themselves.