Future King and Queen show support for business

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been out and about in Norfolk as the Royal Family showed its support for businesses across the UK.

THE couple spent time at local firms in Norfolk, hearing about how they are opening up again safely in the week that non essential services were allowed to welcome back customers again.

The Duchess of Cambridge carried out her first face to face engagement in three months when she visited Fakenham Garden Centre to hear about measures put in place to allow customers to shop safely. The firm, which was set up in 1984, is close to her home at Anmer Hall.

-- Advertisement --



She met the centre’s management and staff. Kate also lent a hand while she was there, helping to put plants on display.

The Duke of Cambridge headed to Kings Lynn in Norfolk today where he visited Smiths the Bakers who have been trading in the town for half a century. William spoke to the owners about the impact of coronavirus on trade and discussed the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.

The couple also shared some insights into how their children have been spending lockdown. Kate told the garden centre’s owners that she’s been helping them grow tomatoes from seeds while William revealed that George, Charlotte and Louis have attacked baking with enthusiasm.

News of the visits by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came as the UK’s coronavirus alert level was lowered to three, meaning that restrictions on movement could slowly begin to be relaxed.