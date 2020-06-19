Edinburgh Marathon hopes dashed as 2020 festival cancelled

Organisers say event will no longer take place on weekend of September 5-6 because of coronavirus pandemic

This year’s rescheduled Edinburgh Marathon Festival has been cancelled.

It had been postponed from May until the weekend of September 5-6, but organisers have decided it now won’t go ahead amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



Organisers said in a statement: “As you know, it is outside of our control to say when events will be permitted to go ahead, and sadly there is insufficient information currently available to allow us to estimate when this will be.

“The nature of the event demands a considerable amount of preparation, not only from our team and our delivery partners, but from the participants.”