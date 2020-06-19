Costa del Sol’s Fuengirola Town Hall to ‘Light Up in Green’ to Commemorate World ALS Day

Spain’s Fuengirola Town Hall has confirmed that it will “light up in green” to commemorate World ALS Day on Sunday June 21.

ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) – known in some regions as Motor Neurone Disease (MND) – is reported to one of the most devastating diseases that exists. ALS affects every nation, with around 1 in every 50,000 people annually. Fuengirola Town Hall has confirmed that it will join the #LuzporlaELA campaign promoted throughout Spain by the Luzón Foundation in support of World ALS Day. The campaign aims to light up as many monuments and important buildings as possible across the country on Sunday to commemorate the day. This year, it hopes to light up more than last year’s 168 monuments.

“ALS – Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – is probably one of the most devastating diseases that an individual and/or family can face,” stated Fuengirola’s Councillor José Sánchez. “Its essential to give the issue as much visibility as possible to help highlight to society the suffering that this debilitating and potentially fatal disease can cause. So Fuengirola has decided to join the #LuzporlaELA campaign and light up the Town Hall in green on Sunday.”