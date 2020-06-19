Confidence in Spain’s Hospitality Sector Returns as Online Restaurant Bookings Shoot Up 74%

Spain’s online restaurant reservations have shot up 74% across the country from Costa Blanca to Costa del Sol in the last few weeks of de-escalation, according to a new report.

The study on ‘Spain’s Eating Habits post-Covid-19′, was carried out by ElTenedor – an online restaurant reservation platform, last month (May). According to the report findings, around 60% of Spain’s diners said they plan to go to a restaurant at some point during the next month, with 35% planning go in the next 15 days. Almost half (48%) confirmed that they will dine out with “equal, if not greater, frequency” than before the pandemic.

In short, diners are fast gaining confidence in the country’s hospitality establishments post-pandemic, and returning to the outdoors ‘eating-out’ life-style that Spaniards are so accustomed to. Not only does it reveal “returning confidence” in hospitality, but it is providing a much-needed boost to the country’s hospitality sector.

According to ElTenedor, the country’s State of Alarm in mid-March resulted in the temporary closure of more than 300,000 restaurants and bars in Spain. To help restaurants overcome Covid-19 losses, the platform launched the “Save Our Restaurants” initiative that allows hospitality establishments to offer “prepaid vouchers” to help them stay afloat. The project is supported by key players in the industry, including MICHELIN, FACYRE, Revolution in Room, Hospitality Madrid, Eurotoques, Restaurant Association, Cluster Foodservice, as well as other industry organisations, such as Madrid Fusion, San Sebastián Eating Gastronomika and La Vanguardia, confirmed the online platform.