City council and hotel trade join forces to promote Spain’s Costa Almeria as safe holiday destination

ALMERIA council has joined forces with the hotel trade to promote the city and the rest of the province as a safe holiday destination in the new normality of the ever present risk of possible Covid-19 infection.

Almeria Mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco has signed an agreement with 14 hotels so they can acquire the ‘Safe Tourism Certified’ stamp, the city administration paying the €18,000 cost of the certificates.

Issued by the Spanish Tourism Ministry and Spain’s Tourism Quality Institute, the stamp initiative is aimed at “generating confidence” among the public, distinguishing hotels which have implemented the Health Risk Prevention System, the Mayor explained.

Tourism is “essential for our city and province”, Fernandez-Pacheco commented.

“In normal times we have to support it, but now we should do so even more because many jobs are at risk and they need everyone to do their bit.”

The city council head encouraged “anyone planning their holidays to look at Almeria, because here they are going to find what they need to enjoy the summer.”

He dismissed any concerns about the arrival of people from elsewhere in Spain or abroad, stressing Almeria will welcome all tourists with “with open arms because we have put in place all the measures to guarantee the health safety of Almeria citizens and visitors.

Almeria has the lowest rate of positive cases of the virus in relation to the number of inhabitants of any of the eight Andalucia provincial capitals.