Cheeky ex-tenant runs property as tourist guest house in Spain holiday island Mallorca

A CHEEKY former tenant of a property in Mallorca capital Palma is under arrest for renting out the premises to tourists.

National Police detained the 51-year old for illegally occupying the property, deceiving the owner and effectively running it like a guest house, according to reports.

-- Advertisement --



It appears he made out he was moving out when the rental contract expired and handed over a copy of the keys to the owner, but then began using it to put up others. He even changed the electricity supply to make sure the power didn’t get cut off in the event the owner didn’t pay the bills.

Police reportedly believe he rented it out to some 60 people, carrying on with the underhand activities during the state of alarm without bothering with the hygiene measures decreed by the national government due to the Covid-19 pandemic.