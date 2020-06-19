Calpe hotel chain provides holidays for the heroic doctors and nurses who fought on the coronavirus front line

SOL Y MAR hotels are providing free Calpe holidays for Spain’s heroic frontline health professionals.

The chain opens its hotels on June 29 and thanks to its clients, has already offered 300 vouchers to the doctors and nurses who have battled the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Each client who makes a seven-day booking in one of the chain’s hotels during the #ConLosSanitarios campaign receives a voucher which they can present to the health professional of their choice for a stay in a Sol y Mar hotel.

Bookings for fewer nights can be added together and a voucher still issued for every seven nights reserved, the chain explained

Once the State of Alarm ends on June 21, movement is once again possible between Spain’s regions and although many of the reservations made so far have come from the Valencian Community, many have been made from Madrid.