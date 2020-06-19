Bullet and knife proof vests for 300 local cops in Spain’s Murcia

Bullet and knife proof vests will be allocated to 300 Local Police officers in Murcia.

THE internal vests are bullet, knife and puncture proof, to provide security and protection to officers, said the City Council, which has invested in €160,000 in the measures.

Each one also has a customised external cover so “it can used in the different circumstances that may occur, providing greater functionality”.

“One of the priorities of the government team is to reinforce the means, both human and material, available to the Local Police, since Murcia is one of the most extensive and decentralised municipalities in Spain”, said the council in a statement.

Other investments in the police force resources include a new station in Espinardo and additional officers and patrol cars.

On June 1, 44 aspiring local police officers began their training at Murcia’s academy.

In addition, a further 64 positions are being made available, and another 16 mobility places will offer support for municipalities such as Cieza, Alhama, Yecla, Jumilla and Beniel.

On May 29, the council approved a new Local Police Station in in Calle Mayor, Espinardo, which will offer modern facilities “adapted to the multiple procedures that are carried out daily”.

Around the same time, it was also agreed to nine new police vehicles having bought the first two electric motorcycles of the Local Police for the Ecological Patrol.