Buggy beefs up Cuevas del Almanzora beach safety on Spain’s Costa Almeria

Local Police officers keeping an eye on beaches and coastal areas of Cuevas del Almanzora like Villaricos and Palomares this holiday season once again have a buggy at their disposal to get around.

THE council’s Public Safety department said it had rented the vehicle again for the summer with the aim of making it easier for officers to carry out patrols.

The municipal administration made the point the vehicle is in addition to other equipment and safety and hygiene measures activated this season to guarantee the safety of beach-goers visiting Cuevas over the coming months.

Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria joined Public Safety councillor Isabel Maria Haor and Coasts and Beach Conservation councillor Juan Velasco to hand over the key to the buggy to the Local Police force on Friday morning.