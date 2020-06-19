Brit is Left Traumatized and Sues His Date for €150,000 After Their First Kiss Not as Magical as Expected

Martin Conway, a 45-year-old British man, was left traumatized after he realized his date had given him an unwanted cold sore and decided to sue her for €150,000 when their first kiss went rather wrong.

Martin was so horrified that he took to a lawsuit as the kiss he even erupted in a fever with ulcers and panic attacks which forced him to check into the hospital.

The Brit had met the woman online on a dating site and shortly after their first date when they shared a kiss, Martin realized that the woman had given him a cold sore. Now Conway is suing for negligence.

In the lawsuit, the woman is referred to as Jovanna Lovelace and Martin is now suing her back for having caused damage to his personal and professional life.

Conaway contends that his “illness took a dark turn” as he was unable to “eat or leave the apartment” due to the psychological damage he has suffered from contracting this cold sore.

According to Martin, around €110,000 of the lawsuit will go towards his future therapy sessions until he is 79 years of age. The rest is to cover the costs incurred whilst he was ill.