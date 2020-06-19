BREAKING NEWS: UK Lowers Coronavirus Threat Level from Four to Three

The UK’s chief medical officers have recommended the UK’s coronavirus alert system should move from the current level four to level three.

Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The UK moving to a lower alert level is a big moment for the country and a real testament to the British people’s determination to beat this virus.”

“The government’s plan is working. Infection rates are rapidly falling, we have protected the NHS and, thanks to the hard work of millions in our health and social care services, we are getting the country back on her feet.”