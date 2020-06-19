BREAKING NEWS Brits will be able to holiday in Spain if they pass three tests on arrival

Holidaymakers will firstly have to fill in a form stating where they will be staying for the duration of their trip and whether they’ve previously had coronavirus, Then they will also have their temperature taken at the airport and undergo a visual inspection.

Spain’s Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, issued the summer holiday hope for Brits planning to get away as he unveiled the new plans at a press conference in Madrid on Friday. The checks will be implemented from Sunday. If the passenger fails one of the three checks, they will then be seen by a doctor.

This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated.