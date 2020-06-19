Active tourism angle to promote attractions of Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE provincial government is using active tourism as an angle to promote the attractions of the Costa Almeria to the provincial and neighbouring national markets in the new normal.

The Diputacion’s ‘Programa Promo’ includes this year’s circuit of 53 walks and hikes inland and coastal areas of province, details of which Tourism deputy Fernando Gimenez and Sport and Youth deputy Maria Luisa Cruz unveiled this week.

The Tourism deputy said the walks programme represents one of the administration’s most important tools for rebooting sport and tourism and achieves four main objectives: “promoting physical activity, promoting and strengthening the province’s points of interest, fighting depopulation and promoting the province’s network of walks.”

He commented, “The walks are the perfect excuse for a resident of the Alpujarras to get to know Los Velez or a resident of the Levante to discover the coastal walks.”

He also talked up the safety aspect.

“Almeria offers nature in its pure state and ideal natural environments for holidays maintaining safety and social distancing”, he maintained, also pointing to Almeria’s relatively low rates of Covid-19 infections.

“It’s not necessary to go on grand journeys to enjoy holidays in unique surroundings, without crowds and above all else safe”, he added.

“We are lucky to live in a diverse and attractive province, with a varied and high quality tourism offer.”

The walking programme includes all the walks postponed since March due to the state of alarm. The rejigged schedule has walks on Fridays as well as the usual Saturdays and Sundays, in the mornings, early evenings and at night.

For reasons of health and safety, the number of places has been limited to 20 a day