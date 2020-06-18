‘Who’s dead? I’m not’: Alan Sugar calls for easing of UK lockdown because coronavirus hasn’t killed him

REALITY TV star of Britain’s The Apprentice Lord Alan Sugar has stated the UK should follow the US’ lead and reopen more quickly from Covid-19 lockdown, citing the fact that he has not died since the lifting of restrictions where he’s staying.

Sugar reasoned to Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine that because neither he, his wife nor anyone he knows personally has died from Covid-19, the peak must have passed and the consumers should be back out there.

His argument trended on Twitter and failed to impress many.

People lashing out at him for seemingly forgetting about the many thousands who have succumbed to the disease.

The public were quick to roast the businessman on social media for his remarks, One commenter on Twitter branded Sugar “morally bankrupt” for his apparently callous attitude, while another criticised his “selfish billionaire mentality.”

One person angered by his comments tweeted that “mourning relatives will of course be greatly consoled at the news that Alan Sugar tells us that he is not dead.” Others made fun of the underlying logic for his assumption that the worst of the virus has passed and implying the situation is not such a big deal.