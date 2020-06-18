What You Can No Longer Do on Your Flight to Spain’s Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca

The coronavirus crisis has changed a lot of our habits as we learn to adapt to living with this virus. One of the greatest changes will be our behaviour on flights, so if you have a holiday booked to Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca… keep reading!

THINGS are beginning to pick up once again, especially in the travel and tourism sector. In order to prevent a second wave of infections, airlines are enabling all the recommendations provided by health authorities.

As flying became more popular, airlines spent years trying to cram people into an aircraft and take advantage of all the available space. Now that social distancing is key, there are new regulations trying to ensure minimal contact between staff and passengers.

Major airlines like KLM and easyJet have already confirmed they will no longer be serving alcohol on the flight – a sacred ritual for many passengers when they jump on board. Arguably, this measure is meant to discourage the time spent without a mask as people will spend less time drinking.

-- Advertisement --



Social distancing will be mandatory whenever possible at the airport, for example when boarding and waiting for the toilet on the plane.

Masks will be mandatory on the flight.

Temperature controls will more likely than not be enforced at some point during the journey.