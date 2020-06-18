What is it? Only 3 Days Left Until Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Enter the ‘New Normality’

Spain’s State of Alarm, enforced to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, is quickly approaching its end date on June 21 which is when Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca will enter the new normality.
What is it?
The new normality has been repeatedly talked about by Pedro Sanchez and this term has been created to describe our new future in which we must learn to co-exist with this virus.
In terms of what is and what isn’t allowed during the ‘new normality,’ most of the restriction which was enforced during Phase 3 will no longer be necessary. For example…
- In the new normality, there is no limit on how many people can meet in a group, instead, this will be decided by the regional government.
- There will be some common measures such as the mandatory use of masks and the 1.5-metre social distancing guarantee.
- The new normality will enforce stricter cleaning and hygiene rules at work and leisure spaces.
- The price of medicine and protective gear, such as masks, will be regulated by the state.
- Working from home should be encouraged in the new normality and going to work whilst showing symptoms is not permitted.