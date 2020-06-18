What do you want to pay for your hotel stay?

Be Live Hotels will be open in selected establishments in July, in the Canary Islands, the Balearics, Portugal and the Dominican Republic.

A spokesman for the company said it is “committed to security” and will have strict coronavirus regulations in place for all its services and facilities.

With social distancing, an la carte restaurant service, continuous cleaning and disinfecting and regular temperature checks on staff and suppliers, the bases all seem to be covered.

To celebrate the reopening, the group has launched a bidding system which allows the holidaymaker to say how much they are willing to pay.

The client simply goes on line, registers for free, selects the hotel from the list taking part and then suggests a price.

They have three chances to do so, with an instant answer to each suggestion.

Once a bid is accepted, they then go ahead and make their reservation.

Each hotel clicked on shows an overview of the rooms and how much they would normally be before asking:”How much would you be willing to pay for this room?”.

The website of www.belivehotels.com is available in English.