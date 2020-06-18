WATCH: Spanish police devise novel method to rescue wild boar trapped in Murcia canal

Spanish police managed to rescue a wild boar trapped in a canal in Murcia this afternoon, using novel methods.
THE animal had fallen into the Tajo-Segura post-transfer canal, and was unable to get out despite its best efforts.
Officers from Archena Guardia Civil were determined to devise a way to rescue the boar so that it wouldn’t drown, and with the help of a rope, managed to haul it from the water and set it free.
Officers claimed it “wasn’t easy, and the boar had to be convinced” but the drama had a happy ending.
Los guardias civiles de Archena #Murcia encontraron a este aprendiz de nadador que había caído en una acequia
Hubo que convencerlo (y no fue fácil) y al final lograron salvarle la vida y dejarlo en libertad#ParaServirYProteger…sin distinción de especies pic.twitter.com/RGo5gn7OWQ
— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) June 18, 2020