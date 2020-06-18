WATCH: Spanish police devise novel method to rescue wild boar trapped in Murcia canal

Spanish police managed to rescue a wild boar trapped in a canal in Murcia this afternoon, using novel methods.

THE animal had fallen into the Tajo-Segura post-transfer canal, and was unable to get out despite its best efforts.

Officers from Archena Guardia Civil were determined to devise a way to rescue the boar so that it wouldn’t drown, and with the help of a rope, managed to haul it from the water and set it free.

-- Advertisement --



Officers claimed it “wasn’t easy, and the boar had to be convinced” but the drama had a happy ending.